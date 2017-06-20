Palestine Chronicle Fundraising Appeal

Report: Israeli Army Accelerating Surveillance Network Across Occupied West Bank

Jun 20 2017 / 10:54 pm
'Cameras work as instruments of war.' (Photo: File)

Israeli news daily Haaretz published a report Sunday night, detailing the extensive network of surveillance cameras and “other monitoring devices” that the Israeli army has set up across the occupied Palestinian territory, boasting of the network’s effectiveness in “deterring attacks” on Israeli citizens and Israeli forces.

According to Haaretz, the army accelerated the program over the past year, with more than 1,700 surveillance cameras already installed on roads, intersections, and in illegal settlements across the West Bank.

“The army believes more cameras deter terror attacks and can aid in gathering intelligence that can help to capture perpetrators,” Haaretz said, adding that “the improved signals intelligence capabilities of the Shin Bet security service and Military Intelligence were an important component in Israel’s response to attacks,” during the Second Intifada.

According to Haaretz, the army’s goal is to “expand the system until there is a camera at every intersection and in as many Israeli vehicles in the territories as possible.”

Haaretz described the extensive surveillance efforts as “supplements” to Israeli authorities’ crackdown on Palestinian social media activity, which has seen at least 800 Palestinians detained, by both Israeli and Palestinian authorities, in less than a year over social media activity, according to a report from Haaretz.

(Maan, Haaretz, PC, Social Media) 

