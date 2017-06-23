Palestine Chronicle Fundraising Appeal

Israeli Construction Plan for Palestinians in Area C ‘Will Take Two Decades’

Jun 23 2017 / 2:30 pm
In the vast majority of Area C Israel denies Palestinians any opportunity to build or develop (Photo: File)

Amid an Israeli media firestorm and outrage from ultra right-wing Israeli politicians in recent days over plans to allow the construction of thousands of housing units for Palestinians in Area C, new reports have emerged, revealing that the plans would allow for far less construction than previously thought, and would not begin for nearly two decades.

Israeli news daily Haaretz reported on Tuesday that previous reports saying 14,000 housing units would be built in Area C – the more than 60 percent of the West Bank under full Israeli control – was an “exaggeration,” and that in reality, “an examination of the relevant documents shows that the plan calls for building only some 5,000 homes over the next 18 years.”

The 1995 Oslo Accords between the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) and Israeli authorities divided the West Bank into Area A, B, and C. Area A, comprising the populated Palestinian cities and making up 18 percent of the West Bank, would be controlled by the newly formed PA, while Area B remained under Israeli army control with the PA controlling civil affairs. Area C, the majority of the West Bank, however, was placed under full Israeli military control and contains the majority of natural resources and open spaces in the Palestinian territory.

