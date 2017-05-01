Report: Nearly 361,000 Palestinians Without Jobs

Palestinian workers pray after crossing Eyal checkpoint, between the West Bank city of Qalqilya and Israel. (Photo: Oren Ziv, Activestills.org, file)

“Nearly 361, 000 Palestinians have been unemployed,” the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics (PCBS) reported on the eve of the International Labor Day.

According to a statistics-based report by PCBS on the situation of Palestinian workers in 2017, “26.9% Palestinians had been unemployed in 2016, up from 21.7% in 2007.”

Unemployment rate in the West Bank has gone up “from 17.9% in 2007 to 18.2% in 2016. In the blockaded Gaza Strip, the rate has made a leap from 29.7% in 2007 to 41.7% in 2016.”

Ahead of international #WorkersDay Palestinian unions salute workers worldwide & call for intensification of BDS –>https://t.co/NKeHis80Vm pic.twitter.com/TZIf82DQ5l — BDS South Africa (@BDSsouthafrica) April 30, 2017

In 2016, unemployment rate among women was “estimated at 44.7%, compared to 22.2% among men.”

Some 361,000 Palestinians, including 145,000 in the West Bank and 207,000 in the blockaded Gaza Strip, have been without jobs, according to the same study, the report revealed.

(PIC, PC, Social Media)