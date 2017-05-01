Report: Nearly 361,000 Palestinians Without Jobs

May 1 2017 / 6:12 pm
Palestinian workers pray after crossing Eyal checkpoint, between the West Bank city of Qalqilya and Israel. (Photo: Oren Ziv, Activestills.org, file)

“Nearly 361, 000 Palestinians have been unemployed,” the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics (PCBS) reported on the eve of the International Labor Day.

According to a statistics-based report by PCBS on the situation of Palestinian workers in 2017, “26.9% Palestinians had been unemployed in 2016, up from 21.7% in 2007.”

Unemployment rate in the West Bank has gone up “from 17.9% in 2007 to 18.2% in 2016. In the blockaded Gaza Strip, the rate has made a leap from 29.7% in 2007 to 41.7% in 2016.”

In 2016, unemployment rate among women was “estimated at 44.7%, compared to 22.2% among men.”

Some 361,000 Palestinians, including 145,000 in the West Bank and 207,000 in the blockaded Gaza Strip, have been without jobs, according to the same study, the report revealed.

