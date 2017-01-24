Report: Number of Ill Palestinians Denied Permits to Receive Medical Treatment on the Rise

Erez checkpoint, separating Gaza from Israel. (Photo: Tamar Fleishman, Palestine Chronicle, file)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Al-Mezan Center for Human Rights said in press release published recently that the number of severely ill Palestinian patients from Gaza being denied entry by Israel to receive medical treatment has increased.

The Center highlighted an increase in the number of Palestinian patients from Gaza whose exit permits, which allow them to pass through the Eretz crossing, were rejected by Israel since the beginning of 2016. The statement added that cancer patients represent from 50% to 60% of those patients.

The Center noted that out of 21,873 requests in 2015 to the Israeli authorities to issue permits and provide the required approvals, only 16,988 requests have been approved, making 77.66% of the requests for permits, while 1,244 requests were rejected, while the remaining requests remained unanswered.

Palestinian Child Denied Access to Hospital by Israeli Authorities Dies https://t.co/SwNV2Kj9Bw — Al Mezan Center (@AlMezanCenter) January 22, 2017

While in 2016, 26,277 permits were submitted, out of which 16,289, representing 61%, were approved, 1,725 were rejected, and the other requests remained under consideration.

The Center reported a decrease in the approved requests during December 2016 with only 40% of the permits approved.

Al-Mezan center expressed its concern for the Israeli violations against the Palestinian patients, denying them access to hospitals and depriving them of their right of health care.

The Center called on the international community to act urgently to stop the ongoing Israeli violations and work to lift the blockade immediately.

It also called for more campaigns and pressures on the local, regional and international levels to expose the Israeli occupation’s practices.

(PalestineChronicle.com)