Report: Trump’s Deal of the Century Offers Non-sovereign Palestinian State

US President Donald Trump’s deal of the century offers a non-sovereign Palestinian state which would not have an army or call East Jerusalem its capital, Egyptian media network Rassd reported yesterday.

Quoting Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth, Rassd said that Trump expects Palestinian Authority (PA), PLO and Fatah President Mahmoud Abbas to reject it.

He will, therefore, give the deal a four-year-preparation period in the hopes of Abbas’ successor accepting it.

Yedioth Ahronoth reported Israeli officials saying that the non-sovereign Palestinian state will be established on 70 percent of the area of the occupied West Bank with Jerusalem’s neighborhood of Shuafat as its capital.

Jerusalem, including Al-Aqsa Mosque and all other holy sites, would remain under Israeli control. The Muslim and Christian sites would, however, be administered jointly by the PA and Israel.

Between 30 and 40 percent of Area C in the occupied West Bank will be annexed by Israel. Fifteen Israeli Jewish settlements would remain isolated and 60 settlement posts with 3,000 settlers will be dismantled.

The deal reportedly stipulates that the Palestinian state would have no control over its air space, borders, crossings and would have no power to hold any agreement with foreign countries.

It allegedly proposes a tunnel to connect Gaza to the West Bank, however, Israel has yet to agree to this because it believes the tunnel can be used for weapons smuggling.

The deal would require Hamas and Islamic Jihad to relinquish their arms.

Some $50 billion in funding for economic projects would be made available for the proposed Palestinian state with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman joining leaders of other Gulf States in pledging to fund the deal.

Palestinian journalist and editor of The Palestine Chronicle, Ramzy Baroud, wrote:

“By now, it is perfectly clear that the deal of the century is not a peace plan, nor was it ever intended to be, despite what its chief architect and White House adviser Jared Kushner has been claiming.”

“It is yet another American imperial undertaking that is driven by the misguided notion that it is in the best interest of the American people that Israel remains the regional hegemon and is enabled to swallow the rest of the occupied Palestinian territories,” he added.

(Palestine Chronicle, MEMO, Social Media)