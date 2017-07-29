Restrictions Continue: Israel Bans 21 Palestinians from Al-Aqsa

Palestinians pray outside the gates of Al-Aqsa in protest of increased surveillance. (Photo: via Social Media)

Israeli authorities Friday issued orders to ban 21 Palestinians from East Jerusalem from entering Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, said the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS).

PPS added a total of 21 Palestinians were banned entry into the mosque compound for 15 days and the detention of five others was extended.

This came hours after Israeli troops detained some 120 Palestinians from inside the holy site and injured scores of others as worshippers gathered at the holy esplanade for the first time in two weeks since Israel lifted recent tightened measures imposed at the site.

Israeli authorities Friday issued orders to ban 21 Palestinians from East Jerusalem from entering Al-Aqsa Mosque… https://t.co/dftsnkYCd8 — michael park custer (@creatureonarock) July 28, 2017

The Israeli occupation have removed electronic gates outside Al-Aqsa after Palestinians staged a protest and refused to enter the Mosque before removing the gates.

(Wafa, Social Media)