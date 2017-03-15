Rights Committee: 7 Critically Ill Palestinian Prisoners Neglected

Israel has arrested over 100,000 Palestinians since 2000. (Photo: via Twitter)

The Palestinian Committee of Prisoners’ Affairs has expressed concern over the health of seven critically ill Palestinian prisoners held in Israel’s Ashkelon prison, warning of a continuous deterioration of their conditions due to “deliberate medical negligence” by Israeli prison authorities, Maan News Agency has reported.

The committee said in a statement on Monday, “the medical conditions of the seven prisoners get worse every day.”

According to the statement, Othman Abu Khurj has been suffering from liver and kidney issues; Ramzi Barash from heart and ear issues; Nahed al-Aqra from severe pains after having both of his legs amputated; Said Musallam from heart issues after undergoing two cardiac catheterization surgeries over the course of nine months; Muhammad Barash from a leg amputation, blindness, and deafness; while two prisoners, Ibrahim Abu Mustafa and Fadil al-Karki, have been suffering from serious psychological issues.

the case of Naim Shawamreh sheds light on the 1200 other sick prisoners in #Israeli jails https://t.co/5NYMCNeiKv — . (@schlemiehl) August 16, 2016

Rights groups have widely condemned Israel for a “deliberate policy of neglect” of Palestinian prisoners, while Israeli doctors have also been accused of condoning the mistreatment of Palestinian prisoners in solitary confinement, in a violation of medical ethics and international law that could amount to torture.

Since 1967, 205 Palestinian prisoners have passed away in Israeli jails due to medical negligence and torture. Palestinians have always accused Israel of practicing torture against Palestinians prisoners as a means of forcing them to give confessions.

Some 7,000 Palestinians are still in Israeli jails, with Palestinian prisoner Nael Al-Barghouthi, 56, considered the longest serving Palestinian prisoner after spending 36 years in Israeli jails.

(Maan, PC, Social Media)