Rights Group: Israeli Authorities to Force Palestinians Out of Jerusalem

Israeli authorities are planning to force Palestinians out of Jerusalem by threatening to close UNRWA schools, Insan Centre for Democracy and Rights said yesterday.

Recent news reports revealed Israeli plans to stop the activities of UNRWA in occupied Jerusalem and move the supervision of its schools into the hands of the Israeli Ministry of Education and the Israeli Municipality of Jerusalem.

The group said in a statement:

“Carrying out such measures by the Israeli occupation is considered a clear violation of international resolutions and the UN conventions, mainly the UNESCO, which enlisted Jerusalem and its civil and cultural sites as under occupation.”

#Israel will close all #UNRWA schools in East Jerusalem to replace them with Israeli-run schools in a blow to# Palestinians. https://t.co/XLaiqpYl9P — Saudi Gazette (@Saudi_Gazette) January 22, 2019

The rights group added:

“These Israeli measures need urgent international intervention in order to put pressure on the Israeli occupation to stop its racist and apartheid policies in the holy city and stop changing its educational and cultural sites.”

“This is a violation of international law, and part of Israel’s ongoing Judaization of Jerusalem. This cemetery represents our culture, our life, our history, and Israel is trying to erase all of this,” https://t.co/cxPZ3Hwo6F — Seth Morrison (@SethMorrison2) July 13, 2018

According to the rights group, the Israeli occupation had sought to Judaize Jerusalem and impose its new plans on its residents in order to erase the Palestinian heritage and impose its syllabus.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)