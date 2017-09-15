Roger Waters: BDS is One of ‘Most Admirable’ Displays of Resistance in the World

Sep 15 2017 / 8:31 pm
Pink Floyd Founder Roger Waters. (Photo: RT America)

By Democracy Now

Today we spend the hour with the world-famous British musician Roger Waters, founding member of the iconic rock band Pink Floyd.

In recent years, he has become one of the most prominent musicians supporting BDS, the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement targeting Israel over its treatment of Palestinians. Waters is scheduled to play Friday and Saturday in Long Island, despite attempts by Nassau County officials to shut down the concerts citing a local anti-BDS bill.

Despite this, Roger Waters has continued to speak out.

Last week, he wrote a piece in The New York Times titled “Congress Shouldn’t Silence Human Rights Advocates.” In the op-ed, he criticized a bill being considered in the Senate to silence supporters of BDS. Roger Waters joined us in the studio on Wednesday.

(DemocracyNow.org)

