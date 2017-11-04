Romania to Erect Statue of Late Palestinian Poet Mahmoud Darwish

Late Palestinian poet, Mahmoud Darwish. (Photo: File)

The Romanian capital of Bucharest is set to erect a statue of the late Palestinian poet Mahmoud Darwish, the Palestinian embassy in Romania announced on Saturday.

According to official Palestinian Authority (PA)-owned Wafa news agency the Palestinian ambassador to Romania Fouad Kokaly held a meeting with Daniel Tudorache, the mayor of District One in Bucharest.

Durng the meeting, Kokaly reportedly asked the mayor to approve the building of a Darwish statue in the town.

“Tudorache welcomed the ambassador’s request and added that he will be proud to have the statute of the late Palestinian poet,” Wafa said.

Darwish, who died in 2008, is also known as Palestine’s national poet, and stands as one of the most prominent figures of modern Palestinian literature. He has long been criticized by Israeli political figures for his stance against the occupation.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)