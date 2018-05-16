Reports Without Borders: Investigate Israel’s Shooting of Gaza Journalists

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) asked the International Criminal Court (ICC) to investigate what it considered “war crimes” committed by Israeli forces against Palestinian journalists covering the ‘Great March of Return’ protests in Gaza.

RSF secretary-general Christophe Deloire said:

“The Israeli authorities could not have been unaware of the presence of journalists among the civilian demonstrators, and therefore failed in the elementary duty of precaution and differentiation when targeting these protected persons with live rounds,”

Deloire added:

“These deliberate and repeated violations of international humanitarian law constitute war crimes. While referring them to the International Criminal Court, RSF calls on the Israeli authorities to strictly respect international law.”

Reporters Without Borders @RSF_inter has formally asked the International Criminal Court to investigate what it regards as war crimes by Israeli forces against Palestinian journalists covering protests in Gaza since 30 March. — Dalia Hatuqa (@DaliaHatuqa) May 15, 2018

Two Palestinian journalists have been killed by live ammunition fired by Israeli soldiers since March 30, the first day of the protests by Palestinians along the border between Gaza and Israel.

(PC, Social Media)