RT: CrossTalking with Ramzy Baroud, Dan Arbell, and Martin Jay (VIDEO)

CrossTalk: Just when there was hope the Syrian international proxy war could be coming to an end, Israel inserted itself into the conflict in a big way. Airstrikes against Syrian targets have not only witnessed Damascus forcefully react, but also has Moscow demanding explanations. CrossTalking with Ramzy Baroud, Dan Arbell, and Martin Jay.

(RT, Youtube)