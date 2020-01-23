Russian President Putin to Visit Palestine

January 23, 2020 Blog, News
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas (L) with Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Photo: File)

Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected in Palestine later today, where he will meet President Mahmoud Abbas in the Palestinian city of Bethlehem.

This will be the Russian leader’s third visit to Palestine following his April 2005 and June 2012 visits.

“The visit of President Putin and his meeting with President Mahmoud Abbas today,” Palestinian Ambassador to Russia, Abdel Hafeez Nofal, told WAFA, “comes at a critical time in light of the continuation of Israeli settlement activities, the Judaization of Jerusalem, the blockade of Gaza and talk about annexation of settlements, not to mention the biased US positions toward the occupation.”

Nofal said that the visit confirms Russia’s firm stance toward the two-state solution and the establishment of the Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital on the June 4, 1967 borders.

He explained that President Abbas will discuss with his Russian counterpart the possibility of pressuring the Israeli side to stop the escalation on the ground while renewing his rejection of the unilateral American arbitration of the peace process.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)

