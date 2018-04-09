‘Pussy Riot’ Cancels Tel Aviv Show

In a statement on their Facebook and Twitter page, the Russian punk-rock protest band “Pussy Riot” announced that their show in Tel Aviv is cancelled.

The show of the feminist, controversial band was supposed to take place on May 16.

BDS supporters celebrated it as a victory of the Boycott, Disinvestment and Sanctions movement.

The band, however, didn’t give any clear explanation about the reasons that led to the cancellation.

Meanwhile, BDS supporters are calling on Argentina National Soccer Team to cancel the match with the Israeli counterpart, launching the hashtag #ArgentinaNoVayas.

