Sahteen: Try One of these Five Palestinian Recipes Today (VIDEOS)

Food is a fundamental component of Palestinian society and culture, because of the historic bond with the land and its fruits.
So be part of Palestinian culture, even for a day, and try one of these delicious recipes.
Sahteen – bon appétit – buon appetito
1- Shakshouka
‘Shakhshouka’ consists of two ingredients: eggs and tomatoes, but you can add garlic, onions, green pepper, cheese, and even meat if you are particularly hungry.
To make Shakshouka, you need:
- 4 eggs
- Olive oil (3 tbsp)
- Onion (200 gr)
- Garlic (1 tbsp)
- Chopped red bell pepper (1 cup)
- Tomato paste (2 tbsp)
- Chopped tomatoes (250 gr)
- Salt
- Cumin
- Black Pepper
This recipe also includes garbanzo beans and mozzarella cheese, but it is up to you…
2. Falafel
Falafel, along with Hummus, is a symbol of Palestinian cultural identity. Falafel are deep-fried balls, made with garbanzo beans and spices.
To make Falafel you need:
- Garbanzo beans (5 cups)
- Onions
- Parsley
- Cilantro
- Spices (cumin, marjoram, salt)
- Baking soda
- Veggie oil
3. Hummus
Although it is typically made for breakfast, there is really no bad time to eat hummus. Hummus means “garbanzo bean” in Arabic, so that is, obviously, the fundamental ingredient.
To make Hummus, you need:
- Garbanzo beans
- Lemon
- Tahini
- Salt
- Garlic
- Olive oil
Hint: You are allowed to use a mixer.
4. Kibbeh
The key to making perfect kibbeh is good ingredients, time, patience, and, yes, some love.
You need:
- Bulgar (2 cups)
- Water
- 1 onion
- Salt
- Marjoram
- Cooked ground beef (half a kilo)
- Veggie oil
5. Makloubeh
Makloubeh, which literally means “Upside down” is a very popular and healthy dish of the Palestinian tradition, including carbs (rice), proteins (meat) and vegetables.
You will also find many vegetarian options, but for this particular recipe, you will need:
- Any choice of meat (chicken or lamb)
- Basmati rice
- Carrots
- Potatoes
- Cauliflower
- Eggplant
- Yellow onion
- Veggie oil
- Maklouba spice ( from a middle eastern store )
- Spices
- Salt
- Turmeric powder
Sahteen.
(The Palestine Chronicle)
