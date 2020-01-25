Sahteen: Try One of these Five Palestinian Recipes Today (VIDEOS)

Food is a fundamental component of Palestinian society and culture, because of the historic bond with the land and its fruits.

So be part of Palestinian culture, even for a day, and try one of these delicious recipes.

Sahteen – bon appétit – buon appetito

1- Shakshouka

‘Shakhshouka’ consists of two ingredients: eggs and tomatoes, but you can add garlic, onions, green pepper, cheese, and even meat if you are particularly hungry.

To make Shakshouka, you need:

4 eggs

Olive oil (3 tbsp)

Onion (200 gr)

Garlic (1 tbsp)

Chopped red bell pepper (1 cup)

Tomato paste (2 tbsp)

Chopped tomatoes (250 gr)

Salt

Cumin

Black Pepper

This recipe also includes garbanzo beans and mozzarella cheese, but it is up to you…

2. Falafel

Falafel, along with Hummus, is a symbol of Palestinian cultural identity. Falafel are deep-fried balls, made with garbanzo beans and spices.

To make Falafel you need:

Garbanzo beans (5 cups)

Onions

Parsley

Cilantro

Spices (cumin, marjoram, salt)

Baking soda

Veggie oil

3. Hummus

Although it is typically made for breakfast, there is really no bad time to eat hummus. Hummus means “garbanzo bean” in Arabic, so that is, obviously, the fundamental ingredient.

To make Hummus, you need:

Garbanzo beans

Lemon

Tahini

Salt

Garlic

Olive oil

Hint: You are allowed to use a mixer.

4. Kibbeh

The key to making perfect kibbeh is good ingredients, time, patience, and, yes, some love.

You need:

Bulgar (2 cups)

Water

1 onion

Salt

Marjoram

Cooked ground beef (half a kilo)

Veggie oil

5. Makloubeh

Makloubeh, which literally means “Upside down” is a very popular and healthy dish of the Palestinian tradition, including carbs (rice), proteins (meat) and vegetables.

You will also find many vegetarian options, but for this particular recipe, you will need:

Any choice of meat (chicken or lamb)

Basmati rice

Carrots

Potatoes

Cauliflower

Eggplant

Yellow onion

Veggie oil

Maklouba spice ( from a middle eastern store )

Spices

Salt

Turmeric powder

Sahteen.

(The Palestine Chronicle)