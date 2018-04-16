Saudi King: East Jerusalem is Capital of Palestine

Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz said yesterday that the Palestinian issue is “the number one” Arab issue and East Jerusalem is the capital of the State of Palestine.

The King also announced a $150 million donation for the maintenance of Islamic heritage in East Jerusalem.

“The Palestinian cause is our number one issue and will remain so until the Palestinian people obtain all their legitimate rights, particularly the establishment of an independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital,” King Salman said in his inauguration speech at the Arab League meeting held in Dhahran.

He also rejected the US Administration’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, lauding the international consensus against the move. “We emphasize that East Jerusalem is an integral part of the Palestinian territory,” he said.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)