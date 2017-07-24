Palestine Chronicle Fundraising Appeal

Saudi Prince: We Must Fight for Al-Aqsa Mosque (VIDEO)

Jul 24 2017 / 9:38 pm
Son of late Saudi King Fahd Bin Abdulaziz, Abdulaziz Bin Fahd. (Photo: Abdulaziz Bin Fahd/Twitter]

The son of the late Saudi King Fahd Bin Abdulaziz took to the social networking site Twitter to discuss the events unfolding at Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Israeli restrictions imposed on Palestinian worshippers.

In the tweets, Abdulaziz Bin Fahd called on Muslims and Arabs to stand in solidarity with Al-Aqsa. One tweet reads: “Every Muslim is obliged to support our brothers in Palestine and the Holy Al-Aqsa Mosque, everyone within their means. O nation of Muhammad, show them who you are. Neglecting Al-Aqsa would be a disgrace and God will hold us accountable.”

In another tweet he wrote: “O nation of Muhammad and Allah, the third mosque is a prisoner of the criminal occupation, is there no wise among us? Let us go and fight, we would either be victorious and save it, or we fail but will be forgiven by our Lord.”

The prince also published a video of his father during a visit to the White House, where he stressed the importance of finding a just solution to the issue of Palestine and give Palestinians their independence.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

1 Comment for “Saudi Prince: We Must Fight for Al-Aqsa Mosque (VIDEO)”

  1. Gloria
    July 24, 2017 - 10:05 pm

    Dear Abdelaziz, I would be very happy if you can ask the Israelis to stop killing your kind, the Palestinian, they have suffering from so long that slowly they will died and Israel will take all the Palestine for now. In the future will take you land too and all the Middle East. It is your obligation to protect Palestine to avoid future crimes agains the Arab population. You should be very careful with Israel ,all what the say is double talk.

