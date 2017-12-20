Scare Tactics: Trump, Haley Threaten UN Member States over Jerusalem Vote

President Donald Trump has threatened to cut aid to UN member states who vote against US at the upcoming UN General Assembly on the issue of Washington’s Jerusalem move. He said the US will save “billions” in the process.

His threats come ahead of the rare emergency special session of the UNGA scheduled for Thursday.

Arab and Muslim countries requested the meeting after the US vetoed a UN Security Council resolution to rescind Trump’s declaration of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

At the UN we're always asked to do more & give more. So, when we make a decision, at the will of the American ppl, abt where to locate OUR embassy, we don't expect those we've helped to target us. On Thurs there'll be a vote criticizing our choice. The US will be taking names. pic.twitter.com/ZsusB8Hqt4 — Nikki Haley (@nikkihaley) December 19, 2017

Trump went ahead with his controversial declaration earlier this month despite multiple warnings against doing so, drawing international condemnation and stirring protests from Muslims worldwide.

“They take hundreds of millions of dollars and even billions of dollars, and then they vote against us. Well, we’re watching those votes. Let them vote against us. We’ll save a lot. We don’t care,” Trump told reporters at the White House.

On Tuesday, the US envoy to the UN, Nikki Haley, sent a warning letter to the member states, saying the US president will take the voting choices on his landmark Jerusalem decision “personally.”

President Trump threatened to cut off U.S. aid to any country that votes for a UN resolution denouncing his move to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital https://t.co/OaiohYqZmc — The New York Times (@nytimes) December 20, 2017

“The President will be watching this vote carefully and has requested I report back on those who voted against us,” Haley stated in the letter.

Haley voiced a similarly non-subtle warning on Twitter earlier: “We don’t expect those we’ve helped to target us,” she stated, threatening that the US “will be taking names” of those “criticizing” Trump’s Jerusalem decision during Thursday’s vote.

(RT, PC, Social Media)