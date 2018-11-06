Scores of Palestinians Injured in Gaza Sea Protests

Scores of Palestinians were injured as a result of Israeli occupation forces’ crackdown on the 15th Naval march in the Gaza Strip today.

Occupation forces opened fire with their machine guns and fired a barrage of gas bombs at the peaceful demonstrators.

10 Palestinians injured as Gaza's naval march continueshttps://t.co/MeeJXUucoR pic.twitter.com/TKNtvXZxp8 — Ma'an News Agency (@MaanNewsAgency) November 6, 2018

Dozens were injured as a result.

Organizers said:

“The march of return will not stop until the fulfillment of all its goals, first and foremost the lifting of the siege completely from the Gaza Strip and end the suffering of two million besieged Palestinians.”

Israeli occupation forces shot and injured at least 21 Palestinians during the naval march against Gaza's blockade on the northern border of #Gaza.#GazaStrip #GreatReturnMarch #Israelicrimes#Gazasiege pic.twitter.com/IgZsyrSlHx — EQB (@eqb_eng) November 5, 2018

Palestinians launched in the “Great March of Return” protests on March 30, calling for the end of the 11-year-old Israeli siege on the Gaza Strip and for their right to return to homes from which their families were forced out in 1948 to make way for the creation of the state of Israel.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)