Palestinian protesters gathered at the Gaza border for the sixth week in a row, as part of the Great March of Return.

Great March of Return, 6th Friday:

– 7,000 Palestinians rioting

– Children among 350 injured

Israeli soldiers and snipers dotted the border area with teargas, rubber bullets, and live ammunition.

According to the Gaza Ministry of Health, at least 431 protesters have been injured so far, including 36 children, an elderly woman, and three journalists, named Abdel Rahim Al-Khatib, Suleiman Abu Zarif, and Hamza Al-Shaami.

The medical staff also suffered from suffocation and two ambulances were reportedly targeted by the Israeli Army.

Following International Workers’ Day on May 1, today’s march aimed at drawing attention to the dire economic conditions in the Gaza Strip.

Over 40% of the population is unemployed, according to the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics.

Additionally, 38,000 Palestinian Authority (PA) civil servants in the Gaza Strip are financially struggling with salary delays and cuts.

