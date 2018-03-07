The Second Palestine Music Expo to Be Held in Ramallah Next Month (VIDEO)

By The Palestine Chronicle Staff

Artists from all over Palestine will take part in the Palestine Music Expo 2018, taking place in Ramallah next month, from April 11 to April 13.

Artists from all over Palestine will take part in this years Palestine Music Expo (@Palestinemusicx) in Ramallah next month. Check out the line-up! https://t.co/INsKjQEcLl pic.twitter.com/mdwEvtV1lP — PalestineMusicExpo (@palestinemusicx) March 6, 2018

The Expo will showcase both established and upcoming Palestinian artists to local audiences and key members of the international music industry.

Due to the current political conditions, Palestinian artists are struggling to establish their presence on the international music scene. The PMX aims at challenging the occupation and empowering artists who do not usually have a voice.

This will be the second edition of an ambitious event, which aims to bring Palestinian music to the attention of an international audience.

Among the established artists who will perform at Palestine Music Expo 2018, there are Jowan Safadi, Maysa Daw, Tamer Nafar, Sa’aleek and Faraj Suleiman.

(PC, Social Media)