Second Palestinian Journalist Shot by Israel Dies of his Wounds

Palestinian journalist Ahmed Abu Hussein today died of his wounds after being shot by Israeli snipers while covering mass protests at the Gaza Border.

Abu Hussein was shot in the abdomen on April 13.

#Breakingnews

Journalist Ahmed Abu Hussein has died of the wounds sustained whilst documenting the #GreatReturnMarch protests. Ahmed was shot by an Israeli sniper on Friday 13th April. #Journalismunderfire #EndTheOccupation #FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/ZokHUFbtoX — ISM Palestine (@ISMPalestine) April 25, 2018

In spite of the severity of his situation, Israel had at first denied Abu Hussein permission to be transported to the occupied West Bank for treatment.

He was finally moved to the Ramallah Governmental Hospital, “after strenuous efforts” on part of Palestinian officials and after he was denied treatment in Israel, but it was too late.

#URGENT: The journalist Ahmed Abu Hussein martyred by his injuries sustained two weeks ago during his coverage of the return march east of Jabalya. pic.twitter.com/97LcVF9HQH — Belal yaghi (@Belal_Yaghi) April 25, 2018

Photos and video from the scene show that he was far from the border and wearing a blue jacket and helmet marked “TV” when he was shot.

"Martyrs of truth"

Yasser Murtaja on the left,

and Ahmed Abu Hussein on the right, journalists were martyred while covering #GreatReturnMarch.

This is a war crime, Israel the occupying Power, must be held accountable@UN @UNarabic#GreatReturnMarch#مسيرة_العودة_الكبرى pic.twitter.com/UME8MFGuhs — Alaa Massoud #Gaza (@masoud_alaa) April 25, 2018

He is the second journalist killed by Israeli snipers while covering the protests at the Gaza border, after Yasser Murtaja, who was shot on April 6 and succumbed to his wounds the following day.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)