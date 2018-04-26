Second Palestinian Journalist Shot by Israel Dies of his Wounds

Palestinian journalist Ahmed Abu Hussein who was shot by an Israeli sniper as he covered the Great March Of Return and died of his wounds. (Photo: via Twitter)

Palestinian journalist Ahmed Abu Hussein today died of his wounds after being shot by Israeli snipers while covering mass protests at the Gaza Border.

Abu Hussein was shot in the abdomen on April 13.

In spite of the severity of his situation, Israel had at first denied Abu Hussein permission to be transported to the occupied West Bank for treatment.

He was finally moved to the Ramallah Governmental Hospital, “after strenuous efforts” on part of Palestinian officials and after he was denied treatment in Israel, but it was too late.

Photos and video from the scene show that he was far from the border and wearing a blue jacket and helmet marked “TV” when he was shot.

He is the second journalist killed by Israeli snipers while covering the protests at the Gaza border, after Yasser Murtaja, who was shot on April 6 and succumbed to his wounds the following day.

