Second Palestinian Prisoner Dies in Israeli Jail in 3 days

Israeli soldiers arresting a Palestinian man. (Photo: Anne Paq, via ActiveStills.org)

The Israeli Prison Services yesterday announced the death of 36-year-old Palestinian prisoner Yasser Hamid Ishtea, making him the second Palestinian prisoner to die in an Israeli jail in the past three days.

According to Israel’s Channel 7, Ishtea – who was serving a life sentence – was found dead in “ambiguous” circumstances inside his cell in Eshel Prison, just outside Be’er Sheba in the south of the country.

The Israeli Prison Services has opened an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

Ishtea hails from the Palestinian village of Tel, southwest of Nablus in the occupied West Bank, and was sentenced to life in prison in 2009 for allegedly killing an Israeli.

Ishtea is the second Palestinian prisoner to die in an Israeli prison in the last three days. On Wednesday, the Israeli Prison Services announced the death of 51-year-old Faris Baroud from the besieged Gaza Strip.

The Palestinian Prisoner Committee – which is affiliated with the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) – said that Baroud died due to healthcare negligence at the hands of Israel, adding that he was suffering several serious illnesses before his death.

Baroud’s nephew told Palestinian News Agency Safa that his uncle had called him three days before his death and told him that all the medicines he had were painkillers.

