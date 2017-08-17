Security Intensified at Gaza Border Following Suicide Bombing

Al-Qassam Brigades member Nidal al-Jafaari was killed in the attack. (Photo: via Maan)

Gaza’s forces have tightened security in the besieged enclave on Thursday after a suicide bombing targeted Palestinian security forces near the Egyptian border earlier in the day, killing one Palestinian and injuring four others. The attacker’s family, meanwhile, has refused to hold a funeral for their son, saying that his actions were against their religion and beliefs.

Gaza security forces and the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Hamas movement, were heavily deployed in areas in southern Gaza, near the Egyptian border. A number of army checkpoints were also erected in the cities of Rafah and Khan Younis near Gaza’s borders with Egypt.

Members of al-Qassam Brigades told Ma’an that the group would “not hesitate to confront all threats and defend Gaza’s people and lands from foreign attacks.”

Two killed, five wounded in ISIS suicide bombing in Gaza – #IndiLeak https://t.co/oRM43eGfZP — IndiLeak (@IndiLeak) August 17, 2017

The family of the assailant also released a statement following the attack, in which they refused to hold a funeral or burial service for the suicide bomber, identified as Mustafa Jamal Kalab, and expressed their condolences to al-Qassam Brigades member Nidal al-Jafaari, who was killed in the attack.

“We in the Kalab family, inside and outside Gaza, severely condemn this ugly crime that violates our beliefs and religion,” the family said in a statement. “We declare our clearance from the crime and the assailant. We also declare our rejection to holding a funeral or a burial ceremony” for Kalab, the family added.

IPNOT PICTURE OF THE DAY August 17th 2017: Security Officer Killed In Suicide Bombing In The Besieged Gaza Strip https://t.co/iT8OscyZGW — Ramy Jabbar 🇵🇸🇺🇸 (@Ramdog1980) August 17, 2017

Meanwhile, Hamas members said that the movement has “tightened its grip on the Jihadist Salafis” in the besieged Gaza Strip. The crackdown has also grown following “understandings” made with Egypt, which the members said has caused “more aggressive reactions” by Salafi members in Gaza.

(Maan, PC, Social Media)