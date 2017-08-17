Security Intensified at Gaza Border Following Suicide Bombing

Aug 17 2017 / 7:27 pm
Al-Qassam Brigades member Nidal al-Jafaari was killed in the attack. (Photo: via Maan)

Gaza’s forces have tightened security in the besieged enclave on Thursday after a suicide bombing targeted Palestinian security forces near the Egyptian border earlier in the day, killing one Palestinian and injuring four others. The attacker’s family, meanwhile, has refused to hold a funeral for their son, saying that his actions were against their religion and beliefs.

Gaza security forces and the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Hamas movement, were heavily deployed in areas in southern Gaza, near the Egyptian border. A number of army checkpoints were also erected in the cities of Rafah and Khan Younis near Gaza’s borders with Egypt.

Members of al-Qassam Brigades told Ma’an that the group would “not hesitate to confront all threats and defend Gaza’s people and lands from foreign attacks.”

The family of the assailant also released a statement following the attack, in which they refused to hold a funeral or burial service for the suicide bomber, identified as Mustafa Jamal Kalab, and expressed their condolences to al-Qassam Brigades member Nidal al-Jafaari, who was killed in the attack.

“We in the Kalab family, inside and outside Gaza, severely condemn this ugly crime that violates our beliefs and religion,” the family said in a statement. “We declare our clearance from the crime and the assailant. We also declare our rejection to holding a funeral or a burial ceremony” for Kalab, the family added.

Meanwhile, Hamas members said that the movement has “tightened its grip on the Jihadist Salafis” in the besieged Gaza Strip. The crackdown has also grown following “understandings” made with Egypt, which the members said has caused “more aggressive reactions” by Salafi members in Gaza.

(Maan, PC, Social Media)

image_pdfimage_print
Posted by on Aug 17 2017 . Filed under News, slider, The Free Zone . You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 . You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

Leave a Comment

Please insert the correct number.


Support Palestine Chronicle
Support Palestine Chronicle
"The Palestine Chronicle is a beacon. History, witness, analysis and ways forward are here, written with authority and humanity. Long may it publish." — John Pilger.
Subscribe to Newsletter
Enter your email address to subscribe to our mailing list.
Email:
I Remember My Name
My Father Was A Freedom Fighter
separator
Being Palestinian
Disclaimer RSS Feed Contact us Donation Popup
© Copyright 1999-2017 PalestineChronicle.com. All rights reserved
Powered By MediaSeniors