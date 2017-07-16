Palestine Chronicle Fundraising Appeal

The Palestine Chronicle provides honest and accurate reporting and commentary on the Palestinian people's struggle for freedom and human rights. Our team includes local writers and reporters on the ground who are not only reporting on, but living the struggle themselves. With multilingual platforms and many writers and intellectuals on board, the knowledge provided by the Chronicle is unique and unmatched.

Please consider a making a donation to support our work.

$20,000
$8,689 Raised
43% Funded

Settlers Set Up Caravans on Bethlehem Land

Jul 16 2017 / 11:33 pm
Illegal Israeli settlements in the Occupied West Bank are expanding in full force. (Photo: File)

Israeli settlers Sunday set up five caravans on lands near the village of al-Khader, to the south of Bethlehem in the West Bank, according to local sources.

Ahmad Salah, coordinator of the Anti-Settlement Committee in the village, told the official Palestine news agency, Wafa that a group of settlers set up five caravans on lands outside the village.

Salah said this move aims at expanding a nearby illegal settlement outpost. It came only a few months after Israel opened a road in the area to serve illegal settlers.

Earlier this month, the Israeli government approved the construction of a new settlement near Ramallah to house settlers removed from Amona, a controversial settlement outpost from which settlers were evacuated in February.

It also approved the construction of tens of thousands of new housing units in existing settlements throughout the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.

The international community regards all settlements built on land occupied in June 1967 as illegal under international law and calls on Israel to remove them.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)

image_pdfimage_print
Posted by on Jul 16 2017 . Filed under News, The Free Zone . You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 . You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

Leave a Comment

Please insert the correct number.


Support Palestine Chronicle
Support Palestine Chronicle
"The Palestine Chronicle is a beacon. History, witness, analysis and ways forward are here, written with authority and humanity. Long may it publish." — John Pilger.
Subscribe to Newsletter
Enter your email address to subscribe to our mailing list.
Email:
I Remember My Name
My Father Was A Freedom Fighter
separator
Being Palestinian
Disclaimer RSS Feed Contact us Donation Popup
© Copyright 1999-2017 PalestineChronicle.com. All rights reserved
Powered By MediaSeniors