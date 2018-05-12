Settlers Setup new Illegal Outpost in Bethlehem

Illegal settlers on Wednesday set up mobile homes on Palestinian land in the town of Al-Khader, south of Bethlehem, in preparation for the establishment of a new settlement outpost.

Settlers located 22 caravans in Khallet Umm Al-Fahm, south of the occupied West Bank city of Bethlehem, under the protection of Israeli forces.

Ahmad Salah, the coordinator of the Anti-Settlement Committee in Al-Khader, told Quds Press that the occupation claims that the 22 dunums (0.022 square kilometers) of land in the area is “state land”.

As a result, “settlers have begun to establish a new outpost near the settlement of Eli Azar,” he added.

Occupation forces have targeted the area for months, he explained, bulldozing parts in preparation for the start of the construction work. The caravans are the “first stage”, Salah said.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)