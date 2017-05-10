Settlers Spray Anti-Arab Graffiti around Jerusalem (VIDEO)

May 10 2017 / 7:21 am
Charred fragment of Muslim holy texts from Yasuf mosque in the West Bank at the hands of Jewish settlers from the settlement of Tapuah. (Photo: Atef abu-Rob, B'Tselem, file)

Jewish settlers vandalized 28 vehicles with anti-Arab graffiti and terms that insulted Prophet Muhammed in occupied East Jerusalem this morning, reports have shown.

Twenty cars had their tyres slashed and were spray-painted with the words “administrative price tag” and “administrative revenge” in the Shuafat neighborhood of East Jerusalem. The graffiti included insults saying “Prophet Muhammad is a pig” reported Ma’an News Agency.

Tag Meir, the anti-racism group said: “The vandalism and graffiti on the cars are acts of revenge by ‘price tag’ criminals in response to the administrative restraining orders issued against them in recent weeks.”

Surveillance cameras captured Israeli settlers entering Palestinian neighborhoods at 02:00, vandalizing and spraying insults on cars and buildings. Two buildings in Na’ura village were sprayed with “administrative price tag” and “revenge”, including 8 cars that had tyres slashed.

An investigation has been opened to identify, “arrest” and bring to “justice” anyone who has taken part, the Jerusalem District police said.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

