Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa on “Jerusalem Day”

“Jerusalem Day” is an annual celebration commemorating Israel’s occupation of East Jerusalem in 1967. (Photo: Social Media)

Hundreds of settlers storm Al-Aqsa Mosque to mark Jerusalem Day on Wednesday.

Video footage released by the Joint Headquarters of the Temple Movements shows the settlers as they “toured” the area along with a rabbi. This is the largest number of Jewish settlers to enter the Al-Aqsa compound at one time.

Israel’s Arutz Sheva 7 reported that said the organisers described the event as a “dramatic turning point for the Temple Mount”, in reference to the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

Thousands of Jewish and Israeli settlers storm the occupied #Al_Aqsa Mosque under the protection of the Israeli army#Jerusalem#palestine pic.twitter.com/SutjMxLxpA — Ibrahim Khader (@ibrahimkhader90) May 24, 2017

Tensions flared when the Israeli settlers entered the compound on Israel’s “Jerusalem Day”, an annual celebration on the anniversary of Israel’s occupation of East Jerusalem in 1967, an official from the Islamic Waqf, which runs Al-Aqsa, said.

Israeli police arrested three guards after assaulting them near Silsilah Gate.

Extremist Settler colonist Yehuda Glick broke into Al-Aqsa Mosque along with hundreds of other Israeli settlers, pic.twitter.com/0xFabwzcI6 — Palestine Video (@PalestineVideo) May 24, 2017

Khalil Tarhoni, one of the guards, is currently hospitalised after he was severely beaten by Israeli police in an incident caught on video.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)