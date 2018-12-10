Seven Jewish Settlers Wounded in Drive-By Shooting in West Bank

At least seven Jewish settlers have been wounded, one critically, in a drive-by shooting in the occupied West Bank, the army said.
The settlers were standing by a “hitchhiking station” near Ofra settlement, The Jerusalem Post reported on Sunday.
The Israeli army said that the shots were fired from a passing Palestinian vehicle.
Israeli forces were still searching for the attacker, it said.
The rescue service said a 21-year-old woman was shot in her upper body and is in critical condition. The other wounded included two 16-year-old girls who were lightly hurt.
Ofra is built on land belonging to the villages of Silwan and Ein Yabroud.
(AJE, PC, Social Media)
