Seven Jewish Settlers Wounded in Drive-By Shooting in West Bank

At least seven Jewish settlers have been wounded, one critically, in a drive-by shooting in the occupied West Bank, the army said.

The settlers were standing by a “hitchhiking station” near Ofra settlement, The Jerusalem Post reported on Sunday.

A drive-by shooting wounded seven Israeli settlers at a bus stop near a Jewish settlement in the occupied West Bank on Sunday night. pic.twitter.com/FEULTnXB3E — Palestine Live (@pallive_en) December 10, 2018

The Israeli army said that the shots were fired from a passing Palestinian vehicle.

Israeli forces were still searching for the attacker, it said.

The rescue service said a 21-year-old woman was shot in her upper body and is in critical condition. The other wounded included two 16-year-old girls who were lightly hurt.

Ofra is built on land belonging to the villages of Silwan and Ein Yabroud.

