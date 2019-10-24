Seven Palestinians Arrested in West Bank Raids by Israeli Forces (VIDEO)

Israeli soldiers in the West Bank. (Photo: File)

Israeli forces arrested early today at least seven Palestinians from the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian Prisoner Society (PPS).

Three Palestinians were detained during clashes that erupted during the early dawn hours as forces demolished a house in the Amari refugee camp in Ramallah.

Zionist occupation soldiers demolishing home of Abu Hmaid family today at dawn for the 5th time, in Amari Refugees Camp in Ramallah. The video was released few minutes ago by Zionist occupation forces to show their brutality and their very inhuman behaviour, occupied Palestine, 24 October 2019.

Forces detained three Palestinians in Nablus and a man in the Jenin district town of Qabatiya in the northern West Bank.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)

