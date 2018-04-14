Seven Palestinians Banned from Al Aqsa Compound, in Jerusalem (VIDEO)

🇵🇸#Palestine || #Video || Group of extremist Zionists singing and dancing before breaking into the yards of Al Aqsa mosque . . مجموعة من المستوطنين يغنون ويرقصون قبل اقتحامهم المسجد الأقصى المبارك . DE: Eine Gruppe von extremistischen Zionisten stürmten die Höfe der für Muslime heiligen Al Aqsa Moschee respektlos und wurden dabei von den Streitkräften der israelischen Okkupation begleitet. . #TR : #Filistin : Mescid-i Aksa'ya baskın yapmadan önce şarkı söyleyen ve dans eden aşırılık yanlısı siyonistler grubu . . #ITA: un gruppo di coloni balla e canta prima di invadere la Moschea Al Aqsa.

