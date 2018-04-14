Seven Palestinians Banned from Al Aqsa Compound, in Jerusalem (VIDEO)

Israeli police banned seven Palestinians, including a minor, from entering al-Aqsa Mosque compound, for two weeks.
🇵🇸#Palestine || #Video || Group of extremist Zionists singing and dancing before breaking into the yards of Al Aqsa mosque . . مجموعة من المستوطنين يغنون ويرقصون قبل اقتحامهم المسجد الأقصى المبارك . DE: Eine Gruppe von extremistischen Zionisten stürmten die Höfe der für Muslime heiligen Al Aqsa Moschee respektlos und wurden dabei von den Streitkräften der israelischen Okkupation begleitet. . #TR : #Filistin : Mescid-i Aksa'ya baskın yapmadan önce şarkı söyleyen ve dans eden aşırılık yanlısı siyonistler grubu . . #ITA: un gruppo di coloni balla e canta prima di invadere la Moschea Al Aqsa.
Israeli officers have repeatedly banned Muslim worshippers from entering the holy sites, supposedly for security reasons, while dozens of Israeli Jews regularly break into the yards of Al Aqsa mosque.
(WAFA, PC, Social Media)
Be the first to comment