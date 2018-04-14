Seven Palestinians Banned from Al Aqsa Compound, in Jerusalem (VIDEO)

April 14, 2018 Blog, Videos
Illlegal settlers perform wedding ritual at Al-Aqsa Mosque under heavy security. (Photo: PIC)

Israeli police banned seven Palestinians, including a minor, from entering al-Aqsa Mosque compound, for two weeks.

Israeli officers have repeatedly banned Muslim worshippers from entering the holy sites, supposedly for security reasons, while dozens of Israeli Jews regularly break into the yards of Al Aqsa mosque.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

