Shaath: Egypt Played Vital Role in Reconciliation Efforts

Sep 18 2017 / 5:54 pm
International Relations Commissioner for the Fatah movement Nabil Shaath. (Photo: File)

Abbas’s advisor for international affairs, Nabil Shaath, said Monday that Egypt played a vital role in getting Hamas to agree to dissolve its Gaza administrative committee and agree on reconciliation.

He said regional and international developments have led Hamas to understand that it has no alternative other than to reunite its ranks with the Palestinian Authority and bring the Palestinian situation out of its 10-year long division and strife.

Shaath said that in spite of failure of many previous agreements between Fatah and Hamas to end the division, he is more optimistic this time about the results, mainly because Egypt is going to oversee the reconciliation talks.

He said he expects that Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah will travel to Gaza in the coming few days and that he will be treated with respect and full cooperation from Hamas.

Once Hamdallah is in Gaza and his government starts to run the various departments, the next step would be meetings between Fatah and Hamas along with other political factions to start laying out the ground rules to actual reunification and resolving all outstanding issues.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)

Being Palestinian
