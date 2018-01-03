The Palestinian President’s adviser on foreign affairs and international relations has said that the PLO Central Council will discuss the cancellation of the Oslo Accords, Quds Net News has reported.

Such a strategic decision, explained Nabil Shaath, would have to be taken by the body which approved it in the first place. A decision would also be made about withdrawing official recognition of the State of Israel.

Abbas advisor and top Fatah official Nabil Shaath: PLO will discuss abolishing the Oslo Accords and revoking our recognition of Israel. pic.twitter.com/Tq1GoDCmfo — Khaled Abu Toameh (@KhaledAbuToameh) January 2, 2018

Shaath pointed out that the Central Council of the PLO is the representative of the Palestinian National Council. “Both were the first to acknowledge the Oslo Agreement, so the PLO must go again to the Central Council to cancel the agreement. A decision can only be taken at this level.”

Speaking to Al-Jazeera Television on Tuesday, Shaath stressed the possibility of pulling out of the Oslo deal. He pointed out that this is the main reason for attending the meeting of the Central Council which will be held in January.

The veteran official expressed his hope that Hamas and Islamic Jihad will attend the Central Council meeting.

“Both have been invited,” he confirmed, although neither movement is a member of the umbrella organization. Calls have been made over recent years for the PLO to be reformed, so that it is more inclusive of all Palestinian political factions.

