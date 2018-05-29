Shakira Cancels Performance in Israel Following BDS Pressure

Colombian singer Shakira cancels her performance in Tel Aviv after appeals from fans and BDS activists. (Photo: via Twitter)

Pop music star Shakira has canceled her upcoming concert in Tel Aviv, following the appeal from Palestinian activists and BDS campaigners.

The Palestinian Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel (PACBI) released a statement confirming the news:

The decision came after thousands of fans and boycott activists from all over the world appealed to Shakira to cancel.

Following the violent carnage at the Gaza border, many international artists have condemned Israel’s use of force against unarmed Palestinian protesters and joined the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions movement (BDS) against Israel, in solidarity with Palestine.

