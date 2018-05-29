Pop music star Shakira has canceled her upcoming concert in Tel Aviv, following the appeal from Palestinian activists and BDS campaigners.

The Palestinian Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel (PACBI) released a statement confirming the news:

We welcome news that Shakira will not be performing in Tel Aviv, dashing Israel’s hopes to use her name to art-wash its latest massacre in Gaza. Artists, especially UN Goodwill Ambassadors, have a moral duty not to be complicit in covering up human rights violations & apartheid. pic.twitter.com/Mbhnvm609f — PACBI (@PACBI) May 29, 2018

The decision came after thousands of fans and boycott activists from all over the world appealed to Shakira to cancel.

Following the violent carnage at the Gaza border, many international artists have condemned Israel’s use of force against unarmed Palestinian protesters and joined the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions movement (BDS) against Israel, in solidarity with Palestine.

(PC, Social Media)