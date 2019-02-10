Shin Bet Detains Palestinian Suspected of Killing Jewish Settler

February 10, 2019 Blog, News, Slider
The moment Israeli forces arrested a Palestinian in Hebron for allegedly killing an Israeli settler in occupied Jerusalem. (Photo: File)

Shin Bet, Israel’s internal security agency, detained a Palestinian, on Saturday, who was suspected of killing a Jewish settler, who was found dead in a forest between the Jerusalem Biblical Zoo and the al-Walaja village in the occupied West Bank.

Hebrew-language news outlets reported that Shin Bet said in a statement that Arafat Irfayia, 29, was detained for allegedly killing Ori Ansbacher, 19, who is an Israeli settler from the illegal Tuqu settlement, which was built on Palestinian-owned lands belonging to the residents of the Tuqu village, in the southern West Bank district of Bethlehem.

Shin Bet said Irfayia left his home in Hebron (Al-Khalil), in the southern West Bank district, with a knife in his possession, and headed towards the Jerusalem district, where he saw Ansbacher and killed her on late Thursday.

Sources added that Shin Bet is still investigating the motive.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)

