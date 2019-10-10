Shtayyeh in Egypt to Discuss ‘Economic Disengagement’ from Israel

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh praised Egyptian efforts to support the Palestinian economy during a visit to Cairo, reported Asharq Al-Awsat.

Shtayyeh was speaking at a press conference alongside his Egyptian counterpart Mostafa Madbouly.

According to the report, the Palestinian premier “outlined the government’s strategy of gradual disengagement from Israel, self-reliance through strengthening national products, and opening Arab markets to Palestinian products.”

Egyptian Prime Minister Moutafa Madbouli met with his Palestinian counterpart Mohammad Shtayyeh on Monday in Cairo, discussing the bilateral relations and issues of mutual concern.#EgyptToday #Egypt #MiddleEasthttps://t.co/ZF04dkK3P8 — Egypt Today Magazine (@EgyptTodayMag) October 8, 2019

Shtayyeh has been visiting Egypt at the head of a high-level ministerial delegation to Cairo “to discuss cooperation to strengthen economic relations as part of a Palestinian plan for the gradual disengagement from Israel,” stated Asharq Al-Awsat.

The Egyptian PM, meanwhile, “affirmed that his government is ready to follow up on all issues raised by the Palestinian side and work to implement them as soon as possible, and will provide all forms of support to the Palestinian government.”

We are here on the first official visit of such scope because Egypt is dear to us. We thank the Egyptian government for the warm reception. We have reached many agreements and are keen to open new horizons with our Egyptian brothers. 🇵🇸🇪🇬 pic.twitter.com/376x70vWeW — Dr. Mohammad Shtayyeh د. محمد اشتية (@DrShtayyeh) October 9, 2019

Shtayyeh stressed the difficulties faced in particular by Palestinians in Gaza.

The premier reported:

“The suffering of our people in the Gaza Strip is unprecedented; 95 percent of the water is not drinkable, unemployment rate is 55 percent, poverty rate is 72 percent, and electricity is available for only 8 hours a day.”

Shtayyeh said the delegation had “reached many agreements, adding that the government is keen to open new horizons with Egypt.”

Jamal al-Khudari: 100% of Gaza factories totally or partially affected by siege Via PIC @PalinfoEn https://t.co/hG7V5UQZjg – 70 million dollar losses every month and massive unemployment — Denny Cormier (@santafeez) October 7, 2019

“We want our goods to enter Egypt and we want Egypt’s goods to be present in our markets,” he said, cited by Wafa news agency.

Egypt is the third Arab country in Shtayyeh’s visit after visits to both Jordan and Iraq to discuss ways of supporting the Palestinian economy.

Egypt maintains an important role in long-standing efforts to make progress in Palestinian national reconciliation, as well as acting as a go-between in indirect talks between Palestinian factions in the occupied Gaza Strip and Israeli authorities.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)