Shtayyeh: Israel Has Canceled Areas A and B in Palestinian Territories

July 23, 2019 Blog, News, Slider
Palestinian Prime Minister, Mohammed Shtayyeh. (Photo: File)

The Prime Minister of the Palestinian Authority said on Monday that the Israeli occupation authorities have basically canceled the division of the occupied Palestinian territories into so-called Areas A and B, Safa news agency has reported.

Mohammad Shtayyeh pointed out that most of the Palestinian buildings in Jerusalem’s Sur Baher, which were demolished on Monday, are located in these areas, which were delineated by the Oslo Accord 25 years ago.

Speaking during the weekly meeting of his government, Shtayyeh added that the PA would not deal with the Israeli divisions, citing Israel’s violation of international law and the agreements signed with the Palestinians.

He pointed out that PA President Mahmoud Abbas has directed the Foreign Minister to add the Israeli demolition of Palestinian homes in Jerusalem to the case raised at the International Criminal Court.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister condemned the remarks by US officials related to the Palestinian-Israeli struggle. Anyone who denies Israel’s violations against the Palestinians, he said, speaks about Israel’s “right” to annex the West Bank settlements, and claims that Israel is a victim is committing a “dangerous” mistake.

Shtayyeh said:

“Such a person has no conscience if they can’t see the ugliness of the military occupation, theft of land and natural resources, human rights violations and racial discrimination. Provocative remarks like these reflect the full support of the US administration to the right-wing Israeli government, its settlement policy and its violations of agreements and international law.”

On Monday, the Israeli occupation demolished 16 residential buildings, including more than 100 apartments, in Wadi Hummus area in Jerusalem’s Sur Baher neighborhood. The area is nominally under the PA’s administrative and security control.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)

Know the Truth about Palestine

Dear Reader,
You have carried us through years of honest and accurate coverage and we are confident that you will carry us through the next stage, which promises to be more critical than ever, for Palestine and for all of us.
Make a contribution to support the Palestine Chronicle.
Click HERE to donate using your credit card or PayPal.
Or, click HERE to learn more.

(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization. All donations are tax deductible)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.