Sisi Urges Abbas to Boost Inter-Factional Confidence

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah Al-Sisi yesterday advised Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas to boost inter-factional confidence ahead to ending internal divisions.

During their meeting in Egypt on the sidelines of the Arab-European Summit being held in the Egyptian resort city of Sharm El-Sheikh, the leaders discussed mutual relations and the latest developments related to the Palestinian issue, including the internal reconciliation.

Al-Sisi stressed on the retention of Egyptian efforts to bring the Palestinian factions together and end the internal division.

They also discussed the ongoing Israeli escalation in occupied Jerusalem and the besieged Gaza Strip.

Abbas thanked Al-Sisi and Egypt for mediating the Palestinian reconciliation talks and agreed to continue mutual discussions.

In an interview with Egyptian newspaper Youm7 yesterday, Fatah official Jibril Al-Rajoub said:

“We call on Hamas to come and sit with us based on handing over its weapons which harm us more than harming Israel.”

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)