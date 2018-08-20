Sit-In in Support of Gaza at PLO Base in Ramallah (VIDEO)

A Palestinian protester carrying a placard that reads: "From Gaza, to Jerusalem: Remove the sanctions.' (Photo: via Twitter)

Palestinian activists launched a sit-in at the headquarters of the PLO in the West Bank city of Ramallah calling for the PLO, Palestinian Authority (PA) and Fatah President Mahmoud Abbas to lift the sanctions imposed on the Gaza Strip, Safa news agency reported yesterday.

The activists gathered and started their sit-in inside the PLO office and raised placards calling for the PLO to lift Abbas’ sanctions on Gaza and asked to meet officials.

According to the activists, the PA security services and the PLO employees surrounded them, tore the placards and asked them to leave the office.

Security services asked them not to take pictures of videos of forces who were breaking up the sit-in.

Over the past few weeks, the PA security services have cracked down on protests and demonstrations that called for the lifting of punitive measures imposed on the Gaza Strip.

Abbas imposed a package of sanctions on Gaza in April 2017 that included salary cuts for PA employees, reducing electricity supplies, slashing treatment transfers and forcing more than 20,000 employees to take early retirement.

