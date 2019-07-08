Six Palestinian Prisoners Continue Hunger Strike, Protesting Administrative Detention

Six Palestinian prisoners being held in Israeli jails have been on hunger strike for more than three weeks, protesting against their administrative detention, the PLO’s Prisoners and Freed Prisoners Committee said on Saturday.

According to the committee, the Israeli Prison Services moved three of the hunger strikers to solitary confinement – Nidal Abu-Akar, Mustafa Al-Hasanat and Huthayfa Halabiyeh.

Palestinians take part in a protest in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, in front of the high commissioner for human rights headquarters, in Gaza city, on July 7, 2019.#Palestine pic.twitter.com/MKA0RiOSVu — Palestinian Eve puls (@EvePuls) July 7, 2019

They had started their hunger strike in June to protest against their administrative detention.

The other three hunger strikers include Jaafar Izziddin, 48, from Jenin, a married father of eight who was arrested on 30 January. He has been on hunger for 23 days.

11 Palestinian Prisoners on Hunger Strike against Administrative Detention, Call for Solidarity and Action https://t.co/LBQ15ZHrKC pic.twitter.com/s90qwxTMao — KhamakarPress (@KhamakarPress) July 4, 2019

He spent a total of five years in administrative detention inside Israeli jails.

Ihsan Othman, 21, from Ramallah, who was arrested on 12 September 2018, has now been on hunger strike for 23 days.

Ahmad Zahran, 42, from Deir Abu-Mesh’al neighborhood in the outskirts of occupied Ramallah was arrested in March. He is a married father of four who has spent a total of 15 years in Israeli jails.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)