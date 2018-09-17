Slain Israeli Settler Was Well-Known Far-Right Activist (VIDEOS)

September 17, 2018 Blog, News, Videos
Israeli authorities approved the construction of hundreds of new settler units in the West Bank. (Photo: File)

The Israeli settler killed by a Palestinian youth in the southern occupied West Bank yesterday was a well-known far-right Israel advocate.

Ari Fuld, who lived in the illegal Efrat settlement, was a central committee member of far-right political party National Union, reported the Jerusalem Post, which ran in the last election as a group within coalition partner Jewish Home.

Ari’s brother, Eytan, is the spokesperson for National Union and Jewish Home MK Bezalel Smotrich.

Fuld, who immigrated to Israel from the US, laid out his views in a number of articles over the years, as well as in TV appearances and on his personal YouTube channel.

In August 2017, Fuld uploaded a clip of him harassing and shouting at Palestinian human rights defender Issa Amro in Hebron, who he described as a “Muslim provocateur”.

Fuld believed that Palestine was “a fabricated national claim”, and that Palestinians have no claim to any of the occupied West Bank, which he urged Israel to formally annex in its entirety.

In two blog posts in 2016, Fuld advocated that Israel should offer “three choices for our enemies”: “accept Israel as the Jewish country”, “leave”, or “meet the IDF [Israeli military]”.

This is similar to a proposal formally approved by the National Union party in September 2017, based around a “surrender-or-transfer ultimatum” for the Palestinians.

Ari Fuld was eulogized by US Ambassador David Friedman, a long-time supporter of the West Bank settlement enterprise, who said he “represented the best of both countries [US and Israel]”.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, meanwhile, hailed Fuld as “an advocate for Israel who fought to spread the truth about Israel”.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

Help the Palestine Chronicle Build a Movement of Truth

Please help us continue with this vital mission. To make a contribution using your Paypal account or credit card, please click HERE Or kindly send your contribution to: PO Box 196, Mountlake Terrace, WA, 98043, USA

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.