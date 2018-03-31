Social Media Reacts to Israeli Violence in Gaza

Social media reacted to the Israeli violence at the Gaza borders, and to the killing of at least 16 Palestinians, who were peacefully protesting, demanding their right of return.

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders: ‘Tragic’

The killing of Palestinian demonstrators by Israeli forces in Gaza is tragic. It is the right of all people to protest for a better future without a violent response. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) March 31, 2018

UK Labor Party leader, Jeremy Corbyn: ‘Appalling’

The killing and wounding by Israeli forces of civilians demonstrating for Palestinian rights in Gaza is appalling. The UK Government must make its voice heard on the urgency of a genuine settlement for peace and justice. — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) March 31, 2018

Hip hop artist Chuck D (Public Enemy front man is also a supporter of the Palestinian cultural boycott call).

Why doesn't the government of Israel understand in 2018 that this planet must be shared by all human beings ? — Chuck D (@MrChuckD) March 31, 2018

Labour MP for Tottenham, Campaigner and Former Minister: ‘Massacre’

Horrified by the massacre of peaceful protestors in Gaza by Israeli forces. UK government must condemn this horrendous atrocity. https://t.co/CtyNxYVzYM — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) March 31, 2018

Josh Ruebner, Author: ‘Bloodbath’

Breaking news: Israel turned a peaceful protest of Palestinians along Gaza's border into a bloodbath after opening fire on unarmed demonstrators, killing at least 12 Palestinians. There. Fixed it for you. #Journalism101. https://t.co/gGUUmhmXPd — Josh Ruebner (@joshruebner) March 30, 2018

Lara Friedman, President, Foundation for Middle East Peace.

So the next time someone asks, “Where is the Palestinian Million Man March” remind them that Israel responded to Palestinians rallying on their own side of the Israel-Gaza border were met with snipers. — Lara Friedman (@LaraFriedmanDC) March 30, 2018

