Social Media Reacts to Israeli Violence in Gaza

March 31, 2018 Blog
Bernie Sanders reaffirmed people's right to demonstrate for a better future without violence. (Photo: via Twitter)

Social media reacted to the Israeli violence at the Gaza borders, and to the killing of at least 16 Palestinians, who were peacefully protesting, demanding their right of return.

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders: ‘Tragic’

UK Labor Party leader, Jeremy Corbyn: ‘Appalling’

Hip hop artist Chuck D (Public Enemy front man is also a supporter of the Palestinian cultural boycott call).

Labour MP for Tottenham, Campaigner and Former Minister: ‘Massacre’

Josh Ruebner, Author: ‘Bloodbath’

Russian Foreign Ministry: ‘Indiscriminate use of force against civilians’

Lara Friedman, President, Foundation for Middle East Peace.

