Solidarity Campaign Launched in Support of Palestinian Israa Jaabis

PLO’s Committee for Prisoners and Freed Prisoners launched a solidarity campaign for burns victim Israa Jaabis who is being held in an Israeli jail.

Entitled “Freedom and Treatment: A Right for Prisoner Israa”, the campaign has been set up to pressure occupation forces to provide Israa with medical care to tend to her wounds.

In a statement, the Committee called for Palestinians to get involved in the campaign, which is also being run on social media.

Entitled "Freedom and Treatment: A Right for Prisoner Israa".

According to the statement, the campaign would include sit-ins, meetings and press conferences to be held in front of human rights and media organizations to highlight the plight of Palestinian prisoners to them.

The Committee said:

“Decent treatment and proper medical care are basic rights for prisoners.”

It added:

“Palestinian prisoners are deprived of these rights inside the Israeli jails.”

Jaabis, 32, was arrested in October 2015 after a faulty cooking gas cylinder in her car burst into flames 500 meters from an Israeli checkpoint in the occupied West Bank.

Prisoner Israa Jabis undergoes two surgeries, in need for more https://t.co/e9KNhZFgfA #Palestine pic.twitter.com/vIKuNMZT2f — al whit (@soitiz) March 7, 2018

She was severely wounded in the blaze, suffering 65 percent burns across her body, including wounds to her face and hands. After she was arrested, she was taken to Hadassah Medical Centre where eight of her fingers were amputated.

Israeli occupation forces accuse Jaabis, who has a ten-year-old son, of attempting to harm Israeli soldiers at a checkpoint near the site of the explosion.

