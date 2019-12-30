Son of Israeli PM Wants British Diplomats ‘Kicked out’ of Israel

December 30, 2019 News
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's son, Yair. (Photo: via Twitter)

The son of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hopes that British diplomats will soon be “kicked out” of Israel following a tweet by consulate staff in Jerusalem in which the Palestinian territories were referred to as “occupied”.

Yair Netanyahu, who is known for his controversial outbursts on social media, made the comments late on Friday after the British Consulate announced that Prince Charles will be making his first visit to the area in January. The consulate in Jerusalem represents the British government in the city as well as the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

Prince Charles, it was revealed on December 18, will visit the Occupied Palestinian Territories next month. The Prince of Wales will meet Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in the West Bank, where the heir to the throne will “undertake engagements”.

The Prime Minister’s 28-year-old son wrote:

“God willing you guys will be kicked out of Israel soon. Until then, I’m thinking of visiting the occupied lands of Scotland or Wales, which would you recommend?”

The comment generated several responses drawing attention to the differences between the situation in Scotland and Wales and in the Palestinian territories.

This is not the first time that Yair Netanyahu has courted trouble on social media.

In April, he was trolled after attempting to claim that Palestine never existed because there is no letter “P” in the Arabic language. Responses pointed out that, using his own logic, this would mean that Jews do not exist, given the absence of the letter “J” in the Hebrew language.

He was also banned from Facebook in December for anti-Muslim hate speech and inciting against Palestinians.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)

