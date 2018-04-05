South Africa Condemns Israeli Attack on Gaza Civilians (VIDEOS)

Foreign Minister Lindiwe Sisulu said actions of the Israeli armed forces present another obstacle to a permanent resolution to the conflict. (Photo: MEMO)

The government of South Africa on Wednesday condemned the latest incidents of violence carried out by Israeli armed forces in the Gaza Strip that claimed more than a dozen Palestinian lives.

In a statement, Foreign Minister Lindiwe Sisulu said actions of the Israeli armed forces present another obstacle to a permanent resolution to the conflict.

“South Africa reiterates its view that the Israeli Defense Force must withdraw from the Gaza Strip and bring to an end the violent and destructive incursions into Palestinian territories,” Sisulu said.

Last week, the Israeli army martyred 17 Palestinians and injured several others as they demanded the right of Palestinian refugees to return to their villages where they were driven out by Israeli 70 years ago.

The South African government also called for an independent inquiry into the deaths of the Palestinians.

“South Africa aligns itself with those members of the United Nations calling for an independent inquiry into the killings, with a view to holding to account those who are responsible,” the statement said.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

