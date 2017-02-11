South Africa’s Zuma: South Africa Will Continue to Support Palestine

South African president Zuma (Photo: TV grab)

South African President Jacob Zuma told lawmakers “South Africa will continue to support Palestine,” as he delivered his state of the nation address at the parliament on Thursday, the PIC reported.

According to reports, the South African president highlighted that the Israeli settlement policies obstruct all global efforts for a two-state solution and the implementation of the Oslo Accord.

Reminding the lawmakers that it is the 50th anniversary of the occupation of Palestinian territories by Israel, Zuma said “South Africa will continue to support the Palestinians.”

In January, Zuma urged South Africans during the 105th anniversary of the establishment of the ruling African National Congress (ANC) Party to avoid visiting Israel.

“We firmly discourage travel to Israel for causes not related to fostering peace,” Zuma told his party.

Many South Africans support Palestinians and criticize Israel for the occupation of Palestinian territories, as they believe what the Palestinians are going through is very similar to what happened in South Africa during the apartheid regime.

(PIC, PC, Social Media)