Spain Thursday condemned Israel’s approval of the construction of 1,100 new Jewish settler units across the West Bank.

“The government calls on the Israeli authorities to put an end to the construction of settlements as it contravenes International Law and hinders the viability of the two-state solution for the Israel-Palestine conflict,” said the Spanish Foreign Ministry in a press statement.

🇮🇱 Israel: The Government of Spain condemns the decision to build more than 1,100 new homes in the West Bank. We call on the Israeli Government to end to the construction of settlements as they are against international law and undermine the viability of a two-state solution. — SpainMFA 🇪🇸 (@SpainMFA) January 12, 2018

Israeli authorities reportedly Thursday approved the construction of hundreds of new settler units in the West Bank.

These plans reportedly involve the construction of more than 200 homes in Oranit settlement and more than 50 in Petzael settlement in the Jordan Valley. Besides, Israel has approved additional housing units in the Ariel and Alfei Menashe settlements in the northern West Bank.

"Israeli authorities were due to approve on Wednesday the construction of 1,285 housing units to be built in 2018 and advance planning for 2,500 others in about 20 different settlements, Avigdor Lieberman said in a statement…" https://t.co/LuJgz6LPyz — Ben White (@benabyad) January 10, 2018

The Israeli authorities have also reportedly approved plans for “hundreds” of additional settler units in the West Bank settlements of Kfar Adumim and Givat Zeev.

