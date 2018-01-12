Spain Joins International Community in Condemning New Settlement Plan

January 12, 2018 Blog, News, Slider
Israeli authorities approved the construction of hundreds of new settler units in the West Bank. (Photo: File)

Spain Thursday condemned Israel’s approval of the construction of 1,100 new Jewish settler units across the West Bank.

“The government calls on the Israeli authorities to put an end to the construction of settlements as it contravenes International Law and hinders the viability of the two-state solution for the Israel-Palestine conflict,” said the Spanish Foreign Ministry in a press statement.

Israeli authorities reportedly Thursday approved the construction of hundreds of new settler units in the West Bank.

These plans reportedly involve the construction of more than 200 homes in Oranit settlement and more than 50 in Petzael settlement in the Jordan Valley. Besides, Israel has approved additional housing units in the Ariel and Alfei Menashe settlements in the northern West Bank.

The Israeli authorities have also reportedly approved plans for “hundreds” of additional settler units in the West Bank settlements of Kfar Adumim and Givat Zeev.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*