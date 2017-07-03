Palestine Chronicle Fundraising Appeal

Spain Recognizes Right to Join BDS

Jul 3 2017 / 7:51 pm
A Palestinian flag is hung at a basketball match against Maccabi Tel Aviv (Photo: BDS Catalunya, file)

Spain has officially recognized activists’ right to “promote the boycott, divestment and sanctions campaigns”.

The International Cooperation Committee of the Congress of Deputies approved the initiative proposed by the Unidos Podemos (Together We Can) parliamentary group to,

“defend the legal and peaceful activities of Human Rights activists from Palestine, Israel and other countries, protected by freedom of expression and assembly, such as the right to promote the boycott, divestment and sanctions campaigns”.

The proposal was unanimously adopted on Saturday in a move which was welcomed by RESCOP, the Spanish Network Against the Occupation of Palestine.

