Spain’s Third-Largest City Endorses BDS as Podemos Leader Calls Israel ‘Criminal Country’ (VIDEO)

Following the decision of the local council of Spain’s third largest city to declare it an “Israeli apartheid-free zone,” the leader of Podemos, the party behind the motion, called the Israeli state a “criminal country.”

During an interview with the RTVE public broadcaster, Pablo Iglesias Turrion said:

“We need to act more firmly on an illegal country like Israel.”

Pablo Iglesias Turrión, leader of the Podemos far-left party, made the comment in an interview earlier this week on RTVE.

It has been some difficult weeks for the Israeli occupation: Shakira canceled her concert in Tel Aviv, Argentina canceled the friendly soccer match with Israel, many well-known and international artists and filmmakers pulled out of the pinkwashing Tel Aviv LGBT film festival, and a wave of cities in the Spanish state have declared their support for the Palestinian cause.

Valencia, Spain's third largest city, joins the BDS movement making it an "Israeli apartheid-free zone."

Last week, Valencia became the biggest city in the world to declare itself an “Israeli apartheid-free zone” thanks to a motion proposed by councilor Neus Fabregas Santan in favor of the Palestinian people.

Neus Fabregas declared:

“The Palestinian people have asked the European peoples for these measures. The best way to fight against apartheid and support Palestine is with the points described in this motion.”

Now, Valencia’s city council has committed to refrain from any contract or cultural event with Israeli authorities or companies.

🎥Ahir varem aprovar la moció de recolzament a la causa del poble palestí en el #PleValència. Us deixem la intervenció de la nostra regidora @NeusFaSan en la qual exposa la situació a Palestina.🇵🇸 pic.twitter.com/BrSqWkPN7c — València en Comú (@VLCenComu) June 1, 2018

Commenting on the news, the BDS movement said:

“By pledging to boycott Israel and publicly declaring themselves to be an Israeli Apartheid Free Zone, businesses such as shops and restaurants, community organizations and local councils can make an important contribution.”

Valencia votes to join the BDS movement, declaring the city an Israeli apartheid-free zone.

Other Spanish cities have expressed their support for the Palestinian people and the BDS movement.

Madrid, Spain’s capital, and its largest city condemned Israel’s

“disproportionate and indiscriminate use of force … against Palestinian civilians” and called for an “immediate end” to the “illegal siege” suffocating 2 million people in Gaza.

Esta semana #Otherjerusalem estuvo presente en el Pleno Municipal de Madrid, donde se aprobó por unanimidad la condena a la masacre en Gaza y la vulneración del estatus de Jerusalén por parte del Estado de Israel. pic.twitter.com/SIwkr1evLz — Mundubat (@Mundubat) June 2, 2018

Barcelona’s city council called for a comprehensive arms embargo on Israel and called on the Spanish state to endorse it.

Also, the Catalan cities of Terrassa and Badalona joined the calls by their capital city and demanded Spain and other European governments stop selling arms to Israel.

Barcelona City Council called for a comprehensive military embargo on Israel and demanded the Spanish government to ensure its implementation.#Catalonia #Palestine #StopArmingIsrael #Gaza#solidarityhttps://t.co/almTwGjvbZ — Miguel Serra (@fugetao) June 9, 2018

Pamplona expressed its support for Gazans participating in the Great March of Return, calling on European governments to cut diplomatic ties with Israel and passed a resolution supporting the right of Palestinians to return to their home.

VÍDEO ▶️ Miles de vascos denuncian en Pamplona y Bilbao la masacre que ha hecho Israel en Gaza https://t.co/G1NTfzhwpi — EiTB Noticias (@eitbNoticias) May 15, 2018

Ana Sanchez, a member of the Spanish Boycott National Committee (BNC), said:

“When central governments fail to protect human rights, city councils shoulder an immense responsibility and have the opportunity to play a historic role on the side of justice. I’m confident that the number of cities acting to oppose all gross violations of human rights will continue to grow across Europe and beyond. They will play a critical role in ending Israeli apartheid.”

España. El Ayuntamiento de Trebujena en Cádiz se declara Espacio Libre de Apartheid Israelí y no permitirá que el dinero público vaya a empresas que colaboren con la ocupación #BDS #PalestinaLIbre #BoycottIsrael pic.twitter.com/AYLGz7WvDh — V Ⓐ n Doren (@SrVanDoren) May 17, 2018

Trebujena, a small town in Andalusia, became an Apartheid Free Zone last month as well.

