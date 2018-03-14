Stephen Hawking, a Friend of Palestine, Dies Aged 76

March 14, 2018 Blog, News, Slider
Stephen Hawking. (Photo: via Twitter)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Stephen Hawking, a renowned physicist, and ambassador of science passed away last night, aged 76.

Considered by many to be among the world’s greatest modern scientists, he probed the mysteries of the universe in his wildly popular books, including the landmark “A Brief History of Time”.

Stephen Hawking was a friend of Palestine and he publicly condemned the Apartheid State of Israel, calling for an academic boycott in 2013.

In 2017, he posted a link on Facebook asking his followers to help support science students in Palestine.

(PC, Social Media)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*