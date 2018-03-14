Stephen Hawking, a Friend of Palestine, Dies Aged 76

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Stephen Hawking, a renowned physicist, and ambassador of science passed away last night, aged 76.

Stephen Hawking, modern cosmology's brightest star, dies aged 76 https://t.co/z0NcIdM5iy — The Guardian (@guardian) March 14, 2018

Considered by many to be among the world’s greatest modern scientists, he probed the mysteries of the universe in his wildly popular books, including the landmark “A Brief History of Time”.

Stephen Hawking was a friend of Palestine and he publicly condemned the Apartheid State of Israel, calling for an academic boycott in 2013.

Retweeted The IMEU (@theIMEU): Physicist and cosmologist Stephen Hawking posted a link today asking his… https://t.co/HMFQSyHjfk — Rania Masri (@rania_masri) February 13, 2017

In 2017, he posted a link on Facebook asking his followers to help support science students in Palestine.

(PC, Social Media)